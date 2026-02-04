Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Supreme Court to hear Mamata Banerjee's plea against SIR on Wednesday

Banerjee may attend the apex court on Wednesday during the crucial hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the SIR of electoral rolls in her state.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 23:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 23:50 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtMamata Banerjeespecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us