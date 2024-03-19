EC allows persons deployed in essential services, covering poll-day activity to cast votes via postal ballot

While journalists on poll-day coverage and those involved in essential services have been using postal ballots during assembly elections, the facility has been extended for Lok Sabha polls.

Mediapersons to whom authorisation letters have been issued with the approval of the commission to cover polling day activities' are among the various categories identified for the use of postal ballots.

An EC spokesperson said mediapersons in Delhi who are authorised by the commission for coverage on poll day can avail themselves of the option of casting their votes through postal ballots.

They can collect Form 12D from the office of the respective district election officer of their parliamentary constituency where they are registered as a voter.