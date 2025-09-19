Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'No information withheld in Aland voter case': Election Commission hits back at Rahul Gandhi

The poll body insisted that it had “handed over all available information” to investigators.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 15:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 15:54 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsElection CommissionAland

Follow us on :

Follow Us