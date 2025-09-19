<p>New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has been “providing continuous assistance, including any further information and documents” to the CID in connection with the probe into the fraudulent attempt to delete nearly 6,000 votes in Aland Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>The statement came a day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of stonewalling Karnataka CID’s request for information held by the poll body that could help identify the culprits who sought illegal deletion of around 6,000 votes in Karnataka’s Aland constituency.</p>.Karnataka govt may form SIT to probe Aland voter deletion case, CM Siddaramaiah to decide in a day or so.<p>The EC said 6,018 applications for deletion from electoral rolls in Aland were submitted and on verification, only 24 were found to be genuine and 5,994 were rejected. Suspecting genuineness of the rejected applications, an FIR was filed by the Electoral Registration Officer of Aland.</p>.<p>It said the CEO “handed over all available information” with the EC to the Superintendent of Police of Kalaburgi on 6 September, 2023 on the instructions of the poll body.</p>.<p>“The shared information included objector details such as Form Reference Number, name of the objector, EPIC number, mobile number used for login, mobile number provided for processing, software application medium, IP address, applicant place, form submission date and time, and user creation date,” it said.</p>.<p>“The CEO, Karnataka, has been providing continuous assistance, including any further information and documents, to the investigating agency,” it said, adding that no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public.</p>.<p>On Thursday, Rahul had demanded that destination IP addresses, device destination ports and OTP trails of phones used to apply for deletions be shared with the investigators “within a week”. In its letters, the CID had acknowledged receipt of IP logs but had sought other technical details and documents.</p>.<p>On the claims of applications for addition of votes in Rajura seat in Maharashtra, the EC said it had received 7,792 applications for new voter registration and on verification, 6,861 were found invalid and got rejected. An FIR was also registered in this case. </p>