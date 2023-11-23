EC issues show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for 'panauti', 'pickpocket' remarks against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘jaib katra’ (pick-pocket) and ‘panauti’ (bad omen), asking him to explain within two days how his comments are not in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The action came following a complaint filed by the BJP against Rahul for his November 22 speech in Bayatu in Rajasthan’s Barmer, claiming that such remarks were “unbecoming of a very senior leader of a national political party”. In his speech, he had referred to how pick-pockets divert attention and had compared the same to Modi’s presence during India’s World Cup final match against Australia in Ahmedabad.

“You are requested to provide your explanation, on the allegation made and to show causes as to why action as deemed fit for alleged violation of MCC and relevant penal provisions is not initiated by the Commission,” the notice said. It set a deadline of 6 pm on November 25 for Rahul’s reply.