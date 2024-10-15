Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED attaches assets of JKCET-2012 medical paper leak case accused

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Jammu and Kashmir Police filed against Mushtaq Ahmed Peer, the then Chairman of the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE), and others.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 19:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 19:20 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateED

Follow us on :

Follow Us