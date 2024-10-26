Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raids

The searches were undertaken on Friday at 13 locations in five states -- Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Karnataka (Bengaluru) and Punjab (Chandigarh).
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 09:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 October 2024, 06:53 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateEDDiljit Dosanjh

Follow us on :

Follow Us