ED issues fresh summons to American millionaire Singham in NewsClick money laundering case

In a statement issued to The Hindu newspaper in October, Singham had said that the language used in the FIR filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police 'strongly suggests' that the claims were 'influenced by misinformation from an article published by The New York Times.'

'The NYT intentionally chose not to publish all the factual rebuttals that I provided to them on July 22, 2023, prior to their publication date,' Singham had charged.