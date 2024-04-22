ED may name AAP as accused in new Delhi excise policy 'scam' chargesheet: Report

The Enforcement Directorate is set to file a new prosecution complaint, which is the same as a supplementary chargesheet, in the liquor policy scam against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, possibly before May 15. The central agency will meet the 60-day deadline since the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha, who was taken in on March 15.

The ED is likely to name 'four or five' accused besides those who have already been named in the case, The Indian Express reported, adding that the chargesheet was in the 'final drafting stage'.

Besides Kavitha and Kejriwal, Chanpreet Singh is also likely to be named. He was arrested on April 15 and has been accused of managing AAP funds for the Goa Assembly elections.

As per the ED, a couple of people allegedly part of hawala transactions, made after AAP allegedly got 'kickbacks', are also likely to be named.