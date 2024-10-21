ED probe reveals PFI's global network of more than 13,000 active members, hawala funding

As per the ED dossier, PFI had more than 13,000 active members in Singapore and Gulf countries, including Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

"PFI has formed well-defined district executive committees (DECs) for the non-resident Muslim diaspora living in the Gulf, which was tasked with collection of funds," the ED said.

The agency said it has seized assets worth a total Rs 61.72 crore as part of its probe, arrested 26 PFI members and filed nine chargesheets.

Probe into the finances of the organisation banned by the Centre in September 2022, has revealed that the PFI allegedly conspired and raised funds from within the country and abroad through banking channels, "hawala", donations etc. for "committing and financing" terror acts across India.