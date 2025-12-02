Menu
ED questions actor Neha Sharma in online betting app case

The statement of the 38-year-old actor is being recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 08:51 IST
India NewsEDBetting

