ED takes cognisance of directions issued by Kejriwal to Delhi govt from custody

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will ascertain whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sending instructions to the city government while in custody was done as per the court order and legal provisions, sources said.
They said it has taken cognisance of Delhi Minister Atishi's statement that he has passed instructions from custody that she should take steps to tackle possible water scarcity during the approaching summer months.
The agency will investigate whether the directions issued by the Chief Minister were in line with the special court's order issued to the ED and Kejriwal during his custody period.
If there is any violation of the court orders, they said, the investigators will inform the court. The meetings are monitored through CCTVs in ED's central office in Delhi where Kejriwal is lodged.
The court had allowed Kejriwal's wife Sunita and his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar to meet him every day for half an hour between 6 pm and 7 pm. His lawyers had also been allowed to meet him for another half hour.
AAP sources said the information provided was not by ED sources, but those from the BJP.
They alleged the ED is BJP's "political partner" and the entire investigation is planned and scripted from the BJP office.
(Published 24 March 2024, 16:25 IST)