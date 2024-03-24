ED takes cognisance of directions issued by Kejriwal to Delhi govt from custody

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will ascertain whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sending instructions to the city government while in custody was done as per the court order and legal provisions, sources said.

They said it has taken cognisance of Delhi Minister Atishi's statement that he has passed instructions from custody that she should take steps to tackle possible water scarcity during the approaching summer months.

The agency will investigate whether the directions issued by the Chief Minister were in line with the special court's order issued to the ED and Kejriwal during his custody period.