Editors Guild of India moves SC seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs registered in Manipur

The Editors Guild of India on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction for protective orders in two FIRs filed against its four members of a "fact-finding" panel over a report that they had published on the ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on behalf of the guild.

The apex court, though observed that the plea could have been moved in the Manipur High Court, agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday itself.