Editors Guild of India moves SC seeking protection from coercive action in FIRs registered in Manipur

The Editors Guild of India on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction for protective orders in two FIRs filed against its four members of a "fact-finding" panel over a report that they had published on the ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Senior advocate Shyam Divan mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on behalf of the guild.
The apex court, though observed that the plea could have been moved in the Manipur High Court, agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday itself.
The plea has sought quashing of the FIRs.
Divan said there is an apprehension of arrest. He sought a direction for an urgent hearing.
"There are four writ petitioners before the court and we are seeking protection from arrest and coercive steps,” he said.
Divan said the guild appointed a fact-finding committee and the first three petitioners, who are senior journalists, were part of the committee. They went to Manipur and were on the ground for four days.
He said they interviewed the people and then prepared a fact-finding report which was issued on September 2. Thereafter, two FIRs were lodged against them.