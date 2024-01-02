'Ek tha Joker': Cong leader slams Punjab CM on 'Ek thi Congress' remark

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's comments about the declining political stature of the Congress has sparked a war of words, with the grand old party hitting back at the AAP leader with a jibe of their own.

The war of words that started when Mann remarked 'Ek thi Congress', suggesting that the grand old party had been relegated to the history books, and the exchange continued on Tuesday, with Congress leader Pawan Khera writing 'Ek tha Joker' in a post on X, in an apparent jibe at the Punjab CM.

Khera took to X where he referred to the Bhojpuri movie Ek tha Joker, and in a mockery, asked "Apne toh dekhi hogi (You might have watched it)?"

The Congress leader further asserted that the AAP and the BJP were similar in their views, insofar as both wanted a Congress-free India.