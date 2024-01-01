'Ek thi Cong' is world's shortest story, says Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: In a swipe at the Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday suggested that the opposition party has been relegated to history in the state and in Delhi.

"In Punjab and Delhi, mothers can tell the world's shortest story to their children - Ek Thi Cong (there was once a Congress)," he quipped at a press conference here when asked about the reported reluctance of state Congress leaders to having an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier, when asked about the issue of seat adjustment among I.N.D.I.A bloc partners, Mann said these matters would be discussed in the alliance meeting and added, "Only after things are finalised we will be able to tell".