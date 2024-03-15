Electoral Bonds: Freeze BJP bank accounts, conduct special investigation, says Kharge

Noting that the Congress's bank accounts were frozen and seized due to which they cannot be operated, Kharge said, "IT (Income-Tax department) was instructed to do this and nearly Rs 300 crore is frozen."

"How can we go to the election? You are collecting crores of rupees through electoral bonds, while Congress got through donations from workers, MPs and other small donors. Our account is closed, their account is open. They got Rs 6,000 crore, while others got very little," he said.

"If the opposition party's account is frozen, how will they fight the election," Kharge further asked. "Where is the level playing ground?"

"Therefore I demand an inquiry at the highest level and unless the truth comes out, their (BJP) account should also be frozen. A special investigation should be done to find out whether they got money in return for any favours or through harassment or asking for donations for their cases to be closed," he said.

Those who faced ED and IT raids have gone to the BJP and got (party) posts there, Kharge further alleged, adding, "They have become immediately 'clean' in BJP."