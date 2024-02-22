Elon Musk's X claims Indian government issued 'executive orders' to withhold specific accounts and posts

X said that while they had already provided the affected users with a notice as per their policies, they are yet to file a petition challenging the government's blocking orders.

Even though the platform acknowledged that making the executive orders public was essential for transparency, they were unable to do so owing to legal restrictions.

"This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," the post concluded.

It is significant to not that in 2022 when Elon Musk took over Twitter (now X), India clarified that it would expect the platform to adhere with the policies of the country irrespective of who owns it.

"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology had said. "So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains," Chandrasekhar had further clarified.