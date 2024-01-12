Emotional issues being 'misused' politically, attention being diverted from real issues: Rahul Gandhi

In a post in Hindi on X on National Youth Day, Gandhi stressed the need to remember the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda, who regarded the energy of the youth the basis of a prosperous country and service of those suffering and the poor as the greatest penance.

"The youth will have to think about what will be the identity of the India of our dreams? Quality of life or just emotions? The youth raising provocative slogans or the employed youth? Love or hate?" Gandhi said.