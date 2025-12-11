Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ensure standardised, transparent medical billing: BJP MP urges government amid 'exploitation practices'

Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Laxman said in the absence of norms, many families are pushed into hardship due to medical bills.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 09:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 09:44 IST
India NewsBJPRajya SabhaHospital

Follow us on :

Follow Us