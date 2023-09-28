Home
india

Era of agri research, education, extension comes to end: IARI Director on Swaminathan's death

Renowned agricultural scientist Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday in Chennai due to age-related illness. He is survived by three daughters.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 09:15 IST

An era of agricultural research, education and extension marked by disruptive innovations has come to an end with the death of MS Swaminathan, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Director A K Singh said on Thursday.

"In passing away of Prof. Swaminathan, ends an era of agricultural research, education and extension that was full of disruptive innovation. If God appears to poor and hungry in form of bread as said by Mahatma Gandhi, that God is Dr. Swaminathan who should be worshipped by every citizen while taking daily meals," Singh said in a statement.

The celebrated agriculture icon was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, M S Swaminathan Research Foundation sources said.

(Published 28 September 2023, 09:15 IST)
