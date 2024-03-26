'Every woman deserves dignity', Kangana Ranaut reacts to Supriya Shrinate's post

Bollywood actor and BJP's Lok Sabha election candidate from Himachal's Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday gave her first statement to the media regarding a now-deleted social media post by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate.
"Every woman deserves dignity..." said the four-time National Award-winning actor to journalists today, as per ANI.
While Shrinate herself called the post in question 'extremely objectionable' in a clarification issued on her X account on Monday, BJP leaders did not miss a chance to slam the Congress leader, with some even demanding that she be sacked from the party by Mallikarjun Kharge.
In a video released by Shrinate, she had said, "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post."
The National Commission for Women, meanwhile, has written to the Election Commission of India regarding the distasteful remark directed at the actor who'll dip her toes in politics in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
(Published 26 March 2024, 07:11 IST)