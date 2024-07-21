'Evil plan of I.N.D.I.A. bloc': BJP slams Mamata Banerjee for offering shelter to people from violence-hit Bangladesh

Reacting sharply to Banerjee's remarks, Malviya wrote in a post on X, "Who gave Mamata Banerjee the authority to welcome anyone in India? Immigration and citizenship are exclusively in the Center's domain. The States have no locus-standi." "This is part of I.N.D.I. Alliance's evil plan to settle illegal Bangladeshis from Bengal to Jharkhand, so that they can win elections," the BJP leader charged.