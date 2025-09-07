<p>Mumbai: An 85-year-old woman died and 19 others were injured when a massive fire broke out at a high-rise building in the Dahisar suburbs of Mumbai on Sunday.</p><p>A total of 36 persons were rescued by the fire brigade personnel. </p><p>Among those rescued, 19 were rushed to different hospitals. </p>.Two workers killed, 20 injured as blast triggers fire at textile unit in Gujarat.<p>The condition of those undergoing treatment are awaited, however, initial reports said that two are in critical condition. </p><p>The fire broke out at New Jankalyan Society - a 24-storey building, in Shanti Nagar off the Swami Vivekananda Road in Dahisar East, according to officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Police. </p><p>The fire started around 3.05pm and extinguished around 6.10pm.</p><p>“The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric cables in electric duct from ground to 4th floor and 02 common electric meter cabin at basement, of basement plus ground plus upper 23 floored residential building,” officials of the BMC said.</p><p>Initial reports said that the fire originated in the basement due to a malfunctioning electric wire and then spread upward through the electric duct, however, there was no official confirmation.</p>