Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Woman dead, 19 injured in fire in 24-storey building in Mumbai

The fire broke out at New Jankalyan Society -- a 24-storey building, in Shanti Nagar off the Swami Vivekananda Road in Dahisar East,
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 15:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 12:23 IST
India NewsMaharashtraFire

Follow us on :

Follow Us