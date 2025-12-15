Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ex-bureaucrat Raj Kumar Goyal sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner

President Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Goyal at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 06:23 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuChief Information Commissioner

Follow us on :

Follow Us