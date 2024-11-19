Ex-CJI's 'prayed to god for solution to Ayodhya dispute' remark is disappointing: Retired Justice K Chandru

One person swears-in in the name of god, and people ask whether God writes the judgements pronounced by the (particular) judge, he said, adding that judges pen their verdicts based on the law they studied and their understanding of the Constitution of India.

“If I say I didn’t write the judgement, but it was him (God), it amounts to making a mockery of the entire judicial system. We were disappointed with (such) comments made by (ex) CJI,” justice Chandru said, without naming justice Chandrachud.

Justice Chandrachud had in October, weeks before he retired, said he prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted God will find a way if one has faith. Justice was part of the five-judge bench that settled the Ram Janmabhoomi issue by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.