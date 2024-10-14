Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Excise case: Supreme Court grants bail to businessman Abhishek Boinpally

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar made its earlier order of interim bail absolute.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 07:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 07:08 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtbail

Follow us on :

Follow Us