Excise case: Supreme Court grants bail to businessman Abhishek Boinpally

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar made its earlier order of interim bail absolute.</p>.<p>Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, did not oppose the bail plea.</p>.<p>"We are inclined to grant him bail," the bench said.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses plea for review of judgment on electoral bonds scheme.<p>The top court had on August 13 extended the interim bail granted to Boinpally.</p>.<p>On March 20, the top court noted that the businessman had been in custody for 18 months and directed his release on interim bail for five weeks.</p>.<p>Since then, Boinpally's interim bail has been extended from time to time by the apex court.</p>.<p>While granting him interim bail, the top court had asked Boinpally to surrender his passport and directed him not to leave the National Capital Region except for a visit to Hyderabad.</p>.<p>The businessman has challenged a July 3, 2023, order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his petition questioning the legality of his arrest in 2022.</p>.<p>The businessman had contested his arrest before the high court on the grounds of non-compliance with section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) which deals with the procedure for arrests.</p>.<p>Section 19 of the PMLA empowers authorised officials of the ED to arrest people based on the material in their possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that an individual has committed an offence punishable under the law.</p>.<p>The Delhi government implemented the excise policy for 2021-22 on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.</p>.<p>According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.</p>.<p>The money-laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that was lodged after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the excise policy.</p>.<p>It has been claimed that Boinpally was part of clandestine meetings and involved in a conspiracy to launder money along with another accused Sameer Mahendru, a businessman dealing in liquor. </p>