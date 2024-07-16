Excise policy case: SC judge Sanjay Kumar recuses himself from hearing businessman's plea

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the arrest of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

As soon as the matter came up for hearing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it would go before another bench as Justice Kumar would not like to hear this matter.

The bench directed that the matter be listed before another bench, of which Justice Kumar is not part, in the week commencing August 5.

It directed that the interim bail, which was granted to Boinpally owing to the condition of his wife suffering from various ailments, be extended till further orders.

On March 20, the top court noted that the businessman has been in custody for 18 months and directed his release on interim bail for five weeks. Since then, Boinpally's interim bail has been extended from time to time by the apex court.

While granting interim bail, the top court had asked Boinpally to surrender his passport and directed him to not leave the National Capital Region (NCR) except for a visit to Hyderabad.