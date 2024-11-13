Executive can't become judge: Supreme Court lays down guidelines against 'bulldozer action'

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday declared that the residential or commercial property of an accused or convict of a crime can't be demolished without following the due process of law as the right to shelter is one of the facet of fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution.</p><p>Laying down detailed guidelines against such arbitrary and highhanded actions by the state authorities, a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan held resorting to bulldozer action by state officers would be violative of the fundamental principle of separation of power wherein the judiciary is tasked to adjudicate upon such issues.</p><p>The court said life, liberty and property of the citizens can't be taken away arbitrarily and it is the State's responsibility to maintain law and order and protect the citizens.</p><p>It highlighted the principles of presumption of innocence of the accused until held guilty. The court said even the convict is granted protection under the law against any arbitrary action.</p><p>Such punishment can't be enforced without following the due process, it said.</p>.<p>"It is not a happy sight to see women, children and aged people rendered homeless in such fashion," the bench said.</p><p>It said the officers of the State can't take upon themselves functions to be performed by the judiciary and act in violation of fundamental and statutory rights of the citizens.</p><p>It would be "totally unconstitutional", if the executive started declaring a person as guilty.</p><p>There may be unauthorised constructions which may be compoundable in such cases, the bench said.</p><p>The court said before carrying out demolition of a house or commercial property, the concerned authorities must satisfy themselves that no other option was available before them.</p><p>It said construction of a house is result of years of dream, aspirations and collective hope of family.</p><p>The court, in order to allay the fears of the citizens, issued directions under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice to direct a 15 days notice must be given to the person before resorting to demolition, spelling out the nature and extent of unauthorised constructions.</p><p>The court also directed for creation of a digital portal detailing such action by the state authorities.</p><p>It said demolition order would not be implemented for 15 days and all the proceedings should be videographed and preserved and be displayed on digital portal.</p><p>The bench clarified violation of its order by any officer would lead to contempt proceedings and prosecution separately.</p><p>The officers will be held for responsible for restitution of the property and payment of damage in such cases.</p><p>The court directed for sending its order to all the High Courts and state governments for issuance of a circular for the officers concerned.</p><p>The court's judgment came on a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama I Hind and others, questioning validity of arbitrary actions by state governments across the country.</p><p>It, however, clarified the directions would not be applicable to unauthorised constructions on public lands, roads, water bodies and lands abutting railways.</p><p>The case was rechristened as 'In Re: Directions in the Matter of Demolition of Structures'.</p>