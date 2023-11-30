Exit polls predict edge for Cong in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; advantage BJP in MP, Rajasthan

New Delhi: Most exit polls on Thursday predicted an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana while forecasting that it was advantage BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Pollsters also indicated that in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was locked in a close race with the Mizo National Front (MNF) with the Congress and the BJP lagging behind.

While the BJP is in power in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress is ruling Rajasthan (200) and Chhattisgarh (90). In Telangana, the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been in power since 10 years and in Mizoram, the MNF is in government.

Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.

In Madhya Pradesh, while Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the BJP would get 100-123 seats and the Congress 102-125, Republic TV-Matrize forecast 118-130 seats for the BJP and 97-107 for the Congress.

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat said the BJP would get 106-116 and the Congress would get 111-121.