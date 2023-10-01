Explained |Closure of Afghanistan Embassy Operations in India

Today, the Afghan embassy in India suspended its operations due to constraints in effectively serving the nation's interests, compounded by staffing and resource shortages.
The embassy has announced that India will assume caretaker control of the embassy, marking this decision two years after the Taliban overthrew the elected government in Afghanistan.
It stated that, as per Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), all embassy property and facilities will be handed over to the host country's custodial authority.
Ambassador Farid Mamundzay has been leading the embassy and is currently based in London. Notably, he was appointed by the former Ashraf Ghani government and has continued to serve as the Afghan envoy even after the Taliban assumed control in Afghanistan in August 2021.
The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi has been staffed by individuals appointed by the former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government, with permission from Indian authorities.
While India's External Affairs Ministry hasn't provided an immediate comment, an official stated last week that the Afghan ambassador left India several months ago, and other Afghan diplomats have also left for other countries, reportedly after receiving asylum.
Afghans make up approximately one-third of the nearly 40,000 registered refugees in India, as reported by the UN refugee agency. However, this number does not include those who are not registered with the UN.
India has stated its intent to follow the United Nations lead in deciding whether to recognize the Taliban government.
Reasons for the Afghanistan embassy's closure in New Delhi
Lack of support from the host Government:
According to the Afghanistan embassy's statement, they have raised concerns about not receiving adequate support from the Indian government. They assert that this lack of support has hindered their ability to effectively carry out their responsibilities.
The statement read "The Embassy has experienced a notable absence of crucial support from the host government, which has hindered our ability to carry out our duties effectively,"
Reduction in personnel and resources:
The Afghan embassy highlights a notable decrease in personnel and resources due to unforeseen circumstances, making it increasingly difficult for them to sustain their operations.
The statement read, "Due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, there has been a significant reduction in both personnel and resources available to us, making it increasingly challenging to continue operations. The lack of timely and sufficient support from visa renewal for diplomats to other critical areas of cooperation led to an understandable frustration among our team and impeded our ability to carry out routine duties effectively".
Failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's Interests
The embassy openly acknowledges their shortcomings in serving the best interests of Afghanistan and its citizens.
The statement read "We recognize our limitations in meeting the expectations and requirements necessary to safeguard Afghanistan's and its citizens' interests, owing to the absence of diplomatic support in India and the lack of a functioning government in Kabul."
Regarding the Afghanistan embassy's closure, sources within the foreign affairs ministry have indicated that they are closely monitoring the situation and verifying the authenticity of the communication concerning the embassy's decision.