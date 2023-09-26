Explained | Controversy around Humans of Bombay

Stanton also got support from social media users who criticised Karishma Mehta, founder of 'Humans of Bombay', for stealing his format and making money off of it.

Since Brandon Stanton shared his views, netizens have reacted strongly towards 'Humans of Bombay' and its founder Karishma Mehta for their hypocrisy. Twitter and Instagram were loaded with posts criticising Humans of Bombay.

An old video of Karishma Mehta where she describes the idea of 'Humans of Bombay' came out of the blue is also doing rounds on social media. People have reacted to the video in the same manner and criticised the founder.



Reaction of Humans of Bombay

On September 23, 'Humans of Bombay' published an open letter on their X (formerly Twitter) handle in response to Stanton's accusations.



In the letter, Humans of Bombay expressed "shock" at the "cryptic assault on our efforts to protect our intellectual property is made in this manner, especially without understanding the background of the case.”



“We believe in the honourable court of India and will request patience for the law to take its own course after hearing all facts of the matter.” read the letter posted by 'Humans of Bombay'.