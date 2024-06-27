Explained | How does the National Testing Agency function?

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is at the centre of controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams conducted by it. Amid the raging row over the recently conducted NEET-UG and UGC-NET, the agency saw a change of guards last week and a high-level panel is reviewing its functioning. Here is an explainer on the functioning of the seven-year-old body:

When was NTA set up?

The NTA was set up in 2017 as an autonomous and self-sustained testing organisation under the Education Ministry, then known as the HRD Ministry. It is a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and is under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.