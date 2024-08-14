Explained | Why is the tricolour hoisted on Independence Day and unfurled on Republic Day?

India will be celebrating Independence Day tomorrow to mark the 78th year of sovereign rule after two centuries of British imperialism ravaged the nation.
Among the scheduled events of the government set to take place, President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the nation today, on Independence Day eve.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort tomorrow, following which he too will give an address to the nation.
Indians across the nation will celebrate the day with zeal and pay respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives for India's self-rule.
One of the major events that takes place on Independence Day is the flag-hoisting ceremony. Unlike the Republic Day, the tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day.
The term 'hoisting' is used because on Independence Day the tricolour is placed at the bottom of the pole and is then raised to the top by the PM.
On the other hand, a flag, in a rolled-up form, is already placed at the top of the pole on Republic Day, which the President then unfurls.
What is the significance of hoisting and unfurling?
The tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day to symbolise the birth of a nation and India's freedom from the British rule.
On the other hand, the flag is unfurled during the Republic Day as a mark of a renewed commitment to the Indian Constitution and the principles laid down therein. The day celebrates India's commitment to being a democratic, sovereign republic.
Preparations are under way across the country for Independence Day celebrations. On Tuesday, a 750-metre long tricolour was taken out on the world's highest railway bridge, which is on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi.
Personnel from the Indian Army held a Tiranga Yatra in Ladakh on Tuesday from Colonel Rinchen's Memorial to the Hall of Fame.
Published 14 August 2024, 14:04 IST