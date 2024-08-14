Explained | Why is the tricolour hoisted on Independence Day and unfurled on Republic Day?

India will be celebrating Independence Day tomorrow to mark the 78th year of sovereign rule after two centuries of British imperialism ravaged the nation.

Among the scheduled events of the government set to take place, President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the nation today, on Independence Day eve.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort tomorrow, following which he too will give an address to the nation.

Indians across the nation will celebrate the day with zeal and pay respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives for India's self-rule.

One of the major events that takes place on Independence Day is the flag-hoisting ceremony. Unlike the Republic Day, the tricolour is hoisted on Independence Day.

The term 'hoisting' is used because on Independence Day the tricolour is placed at the bottom of the pole and is then raised to the top by the PM.

On the other hand, a flag, in a rolled-up form, is already placed at the top of the pole on Republic Day, which the President then unfurls.