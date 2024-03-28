Facility to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes not available on April 1: RBI

Mumbai: The facility to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes will not be available on Monday, April 1, 2024 due to operations associated with the annual closing of accounts, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

The facility will resume on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) at the 19 issue offices of the RBI, it added.

"The facility of exchange/deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes will not be available on Monday, April 1, 2024 at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank of India due to operations associated with the annual closing of accounts," it said.

On May 19, 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes from circulation.

Nearly 97.62 per cent of the Rs 2,000 bank notes have returned to the banking system at the close of business on February 29, and only about Rs 8,470 crore worth of the withdrawn notes are still with the public.

People can deposit and/or exchange Rs 2,000 bank notes at the 19 RBI offices across the country.