JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Fake Facebook posts circulating in my name: Journalist Karan Thapar

In a statement, Thapar said he reported the 'fake and fraudulent' content to Facebook and also filed a police complaint to take down the 'defamatory and malicious' posts and web pages.
Last Updated 01 November 2023, 10:53 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Senior journalist Karan Thapar on Wednesday rejected as 'false and fabricated' certain claims made about him on social media using the names of BBC India and Sun TV.

In a statement, Thapar said he reported the 'fake and fraudulent' content to Facebook and also filed a police complaint to take down the 'defamatory and malicious' posts and web pages.

'I deny the malicious and defamatory content circulating on social media which is false and fabricated. The general public is hereby requested not to believe or act upon it,' Thapar, president of Infotainment Television, said.

The web pages in question showed Thapar purportedly promoting a money-making scheme.

'I hereby further clarify that I never gave the interview ascribed to me or made such statements as mentioned in the posts and web pages,' he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 November 2023, 10:53 IST)
India NewsFacebookKaran Thapar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT