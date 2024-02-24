Farmers Protest Live: Will decide next course of action on Feb 29, say farm leaders on 'Delhi Chalo' call
Last Updated 24 February 2024, 02:27 IST
Police use tear gas to prevent farmers from reaching Khanauri border; Haryana withdraws NSA order
Opinion | Escalation is not in anyone’s interest
Will decide next course of action on Feb 29: Farmer leaders on 'Delhi Chalo' call
As fresh clashes broke out, the Haryana Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse protesting farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state.
The death of a young farmer in clashes with the Haryana police on Wednesday has added an emotional dimension to the agitation that farmers have been staging for over a week.
Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Friday.
