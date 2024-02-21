Farmers protest live: Security beefed up as farmers gear up to resume 'Dilli Chalo' march

Haryana Police on Tuesday asked its Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers which they say protesting farmers from Punjab have brought with them as they plan to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' from the interstate border.
The farmers were set to begin their march again on Wednesday from two points on the Punjab-Haryana border after the failure of four rounds of talks with the Centre over a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Amid a standoff between farmers taking part in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation and the Centre over their various demands, Union minister V K Singh on Tuesday alleged that the farmer leaders do not want to find a solution to the problems. The Union minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation also said it is not easy for any government to fulfil the demands of the farmer leaders. "The real thing is that the farmer leaders do not want to find a solution to this problem. If we include the expenditure on subsidies given to farmers in various ways and the expenditure on Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, it is 2.4 per cent of the GDP. Whereas the expenditure on the Army is only 1.9 per cent of the GDP," Singh, a former army chief, said.
The Centre has estimated that nearly 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles and conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab government for it, sources said on Tuesday.
In a communication to the Punjab government, the Union Home Ministry also said that the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state has been a matter of concern over the last few days and asked it to take stringent action against lawbreakers.
With protesting farmers announcing their decision to resume the Delhi Chalo march on Wednesday, Haryana and Delhi put the police force at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur border on high alert and conducted mock drills on Tuesday.
