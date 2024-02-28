Farmers' Protest Live: Mobile internet services suspended in Ambala
Mobile services have been suspended in Haryana's Ambala amid farmers' protest. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher responded to SKM's claims that it was neither invited nor consulted before deciding about the 'Dilli Chalo' call and said that SKM was not in favour of 'Dilli Chalo'.
Mobile internet services suspended in some areas in Haryana's Ambala amid farmers' protest
Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the Haryana government on Tuesday announced that mobile internet services and bulk SMS will remain suspended at certain places in Ambala district till February 29.
Mobile internet and bulk SMS services were first suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa on February 11, with repeated suspensions.
As we get the latest updates on the farmers' protest, here are some visuals of the protest.
SKM was not in favour of 'Dilli Chalo' call, says farmer leader Pandher
Pandher said this while responding to the SKM's claims in the media that it was neither invited nor consulted before deciding about the 'Dilli Chalo' call.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Dilli Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.
(Published 28 February 2024, 03:19 IST)