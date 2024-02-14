Farmers' protest: Parents lose sleep over how kids will reach board exam centres amid restrictions

New Delhi: With school board exams slated to begin from Thursday, residents of areas near Delhi's Tikri and Singhu borders are worried about how children will reach exam centres amid traffic and security restrictions in view of the farmers' protest.

Adding to their woes, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called a 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday in support of the 'Dilli Chalo' agitation -- a march by farmers of Punjab to the national capital to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law guaranteing minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The restrictions in areas around the Delhi-Haryana border points, which have been fortified with metal barricades and concrete blocks to stop farmers from entering the city, came into effect on Tuesday, the day the march began.