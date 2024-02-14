Farmers Protest Live: A day after clash with Haryana Police, farmers head to Delhi

At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, farmers faced tear gas shelling, lathi charges and layers of barriers to move the march ahead.
Tear gas shelling at farmers.
Credit: PTI Photo
Farmers at Shambhu border.
Credit: PTI Photo
Stills from Shambhu border.
Credit: PTI Photo
Stills from Shambhu border.
Credit: PTI Photos
Farmers running away after tear gas shelling.
Credit: PTI Photo
Screengrab: Security personnel at the border.
Credit: X/@ANI
Screengrab: Barrier layers at the border.
Credit: X/@ANI
Screengrab: Barriers at the border.
Credit: X/@ANI
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "There are reports in the media that the MSP guaranteeing law can not be formed so soon...All, we are saying is to give us a legal guarantee on that (MSP) so that we don't sell crops below that MSP. So, there is no question of a Committee...We would want the PM to step forward and speak with the farmers..."