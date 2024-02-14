JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Farmers Protest Live: A day after clash with Haryana Police, farmers head to Delhi

Despite facing tear gas shells at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades, the farmers will continue the 'Dilli Chalo' march. Track live updates of the march with DH.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 04:29 IST

Highlights
04:2914 Feb 2024

Take a look at some of the stills from Day 1 of the 'Dilli Chalo' march

04:2114 Feb 2024

Road in Shambhu village dug up to restrict farmers' movement

02:5714 Feb 2024

What are their demands?

04:2914 Feb 2024

Take a look at some of the stills from Day 1 of the 'Dilli Chalo' march

At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, farmers faced tear gas shelling, lathi charges and layers of barriers to move the march ahead.

Tear gas shelling at farmers.

Tear gas shelling at farmers.

Credit: PTI Photo

Farmers at Shambhu border.

Farmers at Shambhu border.

Credit: PTI Photo

Stills from Shambhu border.

Stills from Shambhu border.

Credit: PTI Photo

Stills from Shambhu border.

Stills from Shambhu border.

Credit: PTI Photos

Farmers running away after tear gas shelling.

Farmers running away after tear gas shelling.

Credit: PTI Photo

04:2114 Feb 2024

Road in Shambhu village dug up to restrict farmers' movement

04:2014 Feb 2024

Visuals from Singhu border

Screengrab: Security personnel at the border.

Screengrab: Security personnel at the border.

Credit: X/@ANI

Screengrab: Barrier layers at the border.

Screengrab: Barrier layers at the border.

Credit: X/@ANI

Screengrab: Barriers at the border.

Screengrab: Barriers at the border.

Credit: X/@ANI

04:1114 Feb 2024

Security tightened at Ghazipur border

03:4914 Feb 2024

Our preparations are complete, say farmers

03:4714 Feb 2024

Farmers prepare food at Shambhu border 

03:0614 Feb 2024

Farmers gather at Shambhu border

03:0214 Feb 2024

Farmers prepare for march at Shambhu border

03:0014 Feb 2024

Security arrangements at Tikri Border

02:5714 Feb 2024

Want PM to step forward and speak with the farmers: KMM leader

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "There are reports in the media that the MSP guaranteeing law can not be formed so soon...All, we are saying is to give us a legal guarantee on that (MSP) so that we don't sell crops below that MSP. So, there is no question of a Committee...We would want the PM to step forward and speak with the farmers..."

(Published 14 February 2024, 02:57 IST)
India NewsFarmers Protest

