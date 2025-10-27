<p>OCI card holders and Indian citizens travelling abroad can now get immigration clearance faster with the new Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which fast-tracks the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders without much hassle. </p><p><em>Let's take a look at how this helps the travellers: </em></p>.<p><strong>What is Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP)? </strong></p><p>Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Travellers' Programme (FTI-TTP) has been initiated to speed up the Immigration clearance process for eligible persons from the following categories:</p><p>1. Indian Nationals</p><p>2. Foreign Nationals holding OCI Card</p>.<p><strong>How it works? </strong></p><p>The programme ensures faster immigration clearance. </p><p>The FTI-TTP, aimed at facilitating international mobility with faster, smoother, secure immigration clearance, has been started for Indian nationals and OCI card holders on a gratis basis in the initial phase .</p><p>The FTI-TTP is similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the US that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in America in select airports.</p><p>The FTI-TTP is similar to the Global Entry Program offered by the US that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers upon arrival in America in select airports, another official said.</p><p>Eligible passengers will be allowed to utilise e-gates and bypass regular immigration queues for a seamless journey. </p><p>They will need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form. The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.</p><p>A traveller can avail the facility by applying through the government website www.ftittp.mha.gov.in and providing the required details, which will be verified by the Bureau of Immigration.</p><p>Approved applications would receive a message to schedule an appointment to provide their biometrics details at designated international airports in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).</p><p>The applicants need a minimum passport validity of at least six months.</p><p>The Bureau of Immigration will be the nodal agency for fast track immigration of various categories of travellers under this programme.</p><p>After necessary verification, a White List of 'Trusted Travellers' will be generated and fed for implementation through e-gates.</p><p>Once the genuine identity of the passenger is established and biometric authentication done, the e-gate will open automatically and immigration clearance will be deemed to have been granted.</p>.<p><strong>Benefits of this programme?</strong> </p>.<p>Eligible passengers will be allowed to utilise e-gates and bypass regular immigration queues for a seamless journey. They will need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form. The FTI registration will be valid for a maximum of five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first.</p>.<p><strong>Which are the airports covered under this? </strong></p><p>The e-Gates facility under FTI-TTP is now available at 13 Airports - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Kozhikode and Amritsar.</p><p>The FTI-TTP will eventually be launched at 21 major airports in the country.</p><p><em>With agency inputs</em></p>