Father being only natural guardian can't be denied custody of minor child: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed a man's plea to take back custody of his minor daughter from his sisters-in-law, who were entrusted with the child as her mother died within 10 days of the birth due to Covid-19 infection.

A bench of B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan directed the two women to hand over the custody of the child forthwith to the appellant Gautam Kumar Das, considering the paramount principle of welfare of the child, since he was a natural guardian and better positioned to take care of his daughter.

"Merely because of the unfortunate circumstances faced by the appellant as a result of which,respondent Nos. 5 and 6 (sisters-in-law) were given the temporary custody of the minor child and only because they looked after her for few years, the same cannot be a ground to deny the custody of the minor child to the appellant, who is her only natural guardian," the bench said.

In its judgment on August 20, 2024, the court, however, granted visitation rights to the sisters-in-law to meet the child.

The appellant had given the custody of his children -- a son and a daughter -- to his sisters-in-law as their mother died within 10 days of the birth of the female child during the Covid-19 pandemic. The man was grieving as his father had also died within a few days thereafter.

After a while when he approached the sisters-in-law, they handed over the male child but denied the custody of the daughter on the grounds of her tender age.