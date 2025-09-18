Menu
‘Fauj’ only place where there is no nepotism: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan

He said, 'The ‘fauj’ (army) is the only place where there is no nepotism... You should aspire to join the armed forces if you want to serve the nation, and explore the country and the world.'
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 15:23 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 15:23 IST
