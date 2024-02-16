Bharat Bandh Live: Samyukta Kisan Morcha's nationwide strike to be held along farmers' protest

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held meeting with the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh to express solidarity with the protesting farmers. Catch all the latest updates from DH.