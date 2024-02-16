JOIN US
Bharat Bandh Live: Samyukta Kisan Morcha's nationwide strike to be held along farmers' protest

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held meeting with the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh to express solidarity with the protesting farmers. Catch all the latest updates from DH.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 02:59 IST

Highlights
01:4716 Feb 2024

Punjab CM calls for calm

01:4716 Feb 2024

Stalemate continues

01:4716 Feb 2024

Punjab CM calls for calm

Urged Centre to direct Haryana govt to maintain peace in border areas: Punjab CM

01:4716 Feb 2024

Stalemate continues

The protesting farmers will have another round of talks with the Central government on Sunday 6PM.

(Published 16 February 2024, 02:45 IST)
