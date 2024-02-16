Bharat Bandh Live: Samyukta Kisan Morcha's nationwide strike to be held along farmers' protest
Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held meeting with the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh to express solidarity with the protesting farmers. Catch all the latest updates from DH.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 02:59 IST
Highlights
02:4516 Feb 2024
Farmer groups to observe 'Bharat Bandh' today against Modi govt's policies
Farmer groups to observe 'Bharat Bandh' today against Modi govt's policies
The Samyuktha Kisan Morcha (SKM) and central trade unions barring the BMS on Wednesday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 16 to protest against Narendra Modi government's "growing corporate, communal and authoritarian attack" on people.
Read more
Urged Centre to direct Haryana govt to maintain peace in border areas: Punjab CM
The protesting farmers will have another round of talks with the Central government on Sunday 6PM.
(Published 16 February 2024, 02:45 IST)