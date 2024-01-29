Female govt employees can now nominate children for family pension

The DoP&PW has introduced an amendment to the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, allowing female government employees or pensioners to grant family pension to their eligible child/children after their own demise, instead of their spouse, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The amendment will address situations where marital discord leads to divorce proceedings or cases filed under laws such as the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Dowry Prohibition Act or the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The female government servant or pensioner must make a written request to the concerned Head of Office, stating that family pension should be granted to her eligible child/children in precedence to her spouse, in the event of her death during the ongoing proceedings. If the female government servant or pensioner passes away during the proceedings, the family pension will be disbursed accordingly, the statement said.

The DoP&PW notification said if a woman employee is survived by a widower with no eligible child, the family pension will be payable to the widower. However, if the widower is the guardian of a minor child or a child suffering from a mental disorder, the family pension will be payable to the widower, as long as he remains the guardian. Once the child attains majority and remains eligible for family pension, it will be payable directly to the child.

Similarly, he said, the families of missing employees covered under NPS can now get family pension within 6 months of lodging FIR and not wait for 7 years after which the employee is considered deemed dead. Even in cases where the government servant dies before completing a service of 7 years, the family pension shall be payable to the family at an enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay for the first 10 years and thereafter @ 30 per cent of last pay.