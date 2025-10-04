Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Financial assets worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore lying unclaimed with banks, regulators: Nirmala Sitharaman

She urged officials to work on three As Awareness, Access and Action to ensure these unclaimed assets reach rightful owners during the three-month-long campaign.
Last Updated : 04 October 2025, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2025, 10:36 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanFinance Minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us