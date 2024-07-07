First to the finish line: Electoral outcomes

The second scenario involves nearly equal vote shares yielding drastically different seat counts in a multiangular contest. In the Punjab Lok Sabha election, Congress and AAP secured nearly identical vote shares — 26.30 per cent and 26.02 per cent, respectively. Despite this parity, Congress won seven seats, while AAP managed to win only three. Both parties contested all seats independently, without forming any alliances. The electoral dynamics of each constituency were unique, influenced by the presence of multiple parties and formidable independent candidates. This resulted in Punjab becoming a heterogeneous political entity in terms of electoral outcomes. The vote shares of Independents and the Shiromani Akali Dal were concentrated in the three seats they won. Meanwhile, the BJP, despite significantly increasing its vote share to 18.56 per cent, failed to secure any seats and only finished as the runner-up in three constituencies.