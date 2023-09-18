First woman PM, Prez were from Congress, party brought Women's Reservation Bill, says Supriya Sule

Responding to BJP MP Rakesh Singh's remarks asking what had the Congress done about ensuring reservation for women despite being in power for decades, Sule said, "I would like to set the record straight...the first woman president of India, Pratibha Patil, was from the Congress, the first woman PM of the country, Indira Gandhi, was from the Congress, the first woman speaker, Meira Kumar, was from the Congress."

"I would like to put one more thing on record which Rakesh Singh seems to have missed out, the Women's Reservation Bill was brought by the Congress, unfortunately, we did not have the numbers and we could not get it passed," she said.