‘Flawed’: India rejects Global Hunger Index

In yet another dismissal of the Global Hunger Index, the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development said the report has presented a “flawed” measure of hunger in India.

A release by the ministry said that findings from its ICT application Poshan Tracker showed that the nutritional measurement of over 7 crore children showed wasting in only a third of what was shown in the Global Hunger Index.

The Global Hunger Report 2023 released by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, NGOs from Ireland and Germany, respectively, has ranked India at 111 among 125 countries.