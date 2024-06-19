Flexibility, salary key jobseeker parameters for new roles in India: Report

New Delhi: Indian workers persist in expecting higher salaries to offset escalating living expenses and to feel valued for their contributions and flexibility remains a pressing concern for most employees, says a report.

According to recruitment firm Michael Page India's Talent Trends 2024 report, flexibility has become a major point of contention in most parts of India as employers grapple with implementing hybrid working models and policies that meet both business needs and employee preferences.

At a time when a whopping 94 per cent of respondents (India) are open to exploring different roles in 2024, employers must look beyond competitive salaries and address broader aspects such as flexibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), and positive workplace culture to effectively attract and retain top talent, the report said.