Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Flipkart, AliExpress among e-commerce platforms booked for selling t-shirts idolising Lawrence Bishnoi, Dawood Ibrahim

The products, which idolise criminal figures, pose a significant risk to the society by promoting a distorted image (of values) which could influence young minds negatively, an official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 11:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 11:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeLawrence BishnoiE-CommerceDawood IbrahimFlipkart

Follow us on :

Follow Us